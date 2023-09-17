Removing BJP from power in 2024 will be true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Kharge

The Congress party laid the foundation of the Constitution and democracy and the responsibility of protecting them also lies with Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge told the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) that met in Hyderabad on Sunday to brainstorm on the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee is currently underway in Hyderabad (Twitter/@INCIndia)

“The Congress has laid the foundation of the Constitution and democracy. Therefore, the responsibility of protecting them also lies with Congress. For this, we will have to fight till our last breath,” he said.

Kharge said that 2024 marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress President and removing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power next year “will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.”

Kharge, under whose regime the Congress has won two assembly polls so far, asked the party leaders to “continuously raise” basic issues, and expose the “shortcomings and anti-people policies” of the BJP.

"2024 marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress President. 2023 is the centenary of Congress Seva Dal. Removing BJP from power in 2024 will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Therefore, we have to continuously raise all the basic issues," the Congress president said.

On Sunday, the extended CWC, which included chief ministers, state unit chiefs, and legislative party leaders apart from the members of the Working Committee, met to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The election planning comes against the backdrop of the CWC’s deliberations and resolution on raging issues and policies which were discussed on Saturday.

Pointing out that India is looking forward to a change from the current regime and the signs are evident, Kharge said that the party has to work day and night. He also asked the party leaders to remain in constant touch with the voters and immediately counter falsehoods as “India’s democracy has to be saved by removing this dictatorial government.”

“The country wants change. The sign is in front of us. Our victory in the recent elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh is proof of this. This is not the time to sit back. You will have to work hard day and night,” Kharge said on the second day of the CWC meeting.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram are due towards the end of this year. The Lok Sabha polls are expected in April-May, 2024.

Kharge announced that the country is “waiting” for the message of the CWC meeting.

Kickstarting a brainstormer of the poll strategy, he reminded the leaders how the party had conquered many challenges in 138 years of its existence and said: “We are aware of the challenges of the future. These challenges are actually the challenges of Indian democracy. The country is challenged to save the Constitution. SC/ST/BC is a challenge to protect the rights of women, poor and minorities.”

While he described how, at the central level, review meetings of 20 states have been completed, the Congress president focused on the preparations on the ground. “In the last two months, we held detailed meetings with officials and prominent leaders of 20 states and formed a strategy. Rahulji (Gandhi) also participated in these meetings. Recently we also went to many rallies in election states. Priyankaji (Gandhi) is also holding a public meeting. There is a good atmosphere in favour of Congress everywhere,” he said.

The leaders have been told to be in “constant touch” with the voters, answer their queries and “immediately counter” the rivals’ falsehoods. “You have to express your views on the basis of issues and facts,” he said.

Kharge, who joined the Congress party in 1969, advised the delegates “There are ups and downs in the life of all of us, but we should always remain disciplined. Keep in mind that we should not do anything for the sake of ego or our applause that the party may suffer loss. No one becomes a leader without discipline. If we ourselves remain disciplined, only then will people follow us and listen to us.”

He harped on unity—a virtue that the Congress sometimes lacks in key areas—and pointed out the Karnataka assembly poll results (which the Congress won) and said, “We remained united in Karnataka, the result of which was seen by all.”

A meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee is currently underway in Hyderabad. The crucial meeting is being attended by all CWC members, PCC Presidents, Congress Legislature Party leaders, Chief Election Commissioner members and Congress Parliamentary Party office-bearers.

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times.