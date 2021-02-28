Home / India News / Rename Congress as Godsevadi Congress Party, Hindu Mahasabha taunts Sonia Gandhi
Former corporator Babulal Chaurasiya who joined the Congress recently, used to be an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The Hindu Mahasabha wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday suggesting that the party change its name to Godsevadi Congress party after the induction of former corporator Babulal Chaurasiya, an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

“Congress leaders are fighting over the induction of Chaurasiya so we have written a letter to the AICC president to change the party's name to Godsevadi Congress party,” Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said,

Bhardwaj, who suspended Chaurasiya’s wife from the organisation on Sunday, said, “Congress leaders used to criticize Hindu Mahasabha for admiring Godse. They used to call us anti-national but now for winning the local bodies election, they don’t have any problem with an anti-national.”

Meanwhile, differences among Congress leaders over Chaurasiya’s induction shows no sign of ending.

After former Congress state president Arun Yadav and senior Congress leader Manak Agrawal opposed the induction of Chaurasiya, former minister and Congress MLA Sajjan Verma defended the party’s decision.

“Those who are opposing the induction of Chaurasiya should have concentrated on strengthening the party. Their personal opinion shouldn’t be above the decision of the party,” Verma said.

