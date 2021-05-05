Home / India News / Renowned infectious diseases expert Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, dies of Covid-19
india news

Renowned infectious diseases expert Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, dies of Covid-19

Dr Kapila worked extensively on HIV-AIDS, trained many people in the field and practised at Rutgers University for 50 years.
By Ashni Dhaor, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 04:13 AM IST
Dr Kapila practised at Rutgers University for 50 years.

Renowned infectious disease specialist and Rutgers University professor Dr Rajendra Kapila passed away in Delhi on April 28 after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 8. He was 81.

Dr Kapila worked extensively on HIV-AIDS, trained many people in the field and practised at Rutgers University for 50 years.

He returned to India with wife Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila in the last week of March and stayed in Ghaziabad. He was supposed to fly back to the US by the second week of April but was admitted to Delhi’s Shanti Mukund Hospital, where he died.

“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe environment at home,” said Dr Deepti, who specialises in microbiology. “It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here.” She said Dr Kapila got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the US.

In a memorial message sent out by Rutgers University faculty, Dr Marc Klapholz , professor and chair of the department of medicine, said: “A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr Kapila was recognised world-wide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases.”

Renowned infectious disease specialist and Rutgers University professor Dr Rajendra Kapila passed away in Delhi on April 28 after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 8. He was 81.

Dr Kapila worked extensively on HIV-AIDS, trained many people in the field and practised at Rutgers University for 50 years.

He returned to India with wife Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila in the last week of March and stayed in Ghaziabad. He was supposed to fly back to the US by the second week of April but was admitted to Delhi’s Shanti Mukund Hospital, where he died.

“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe environment at home,” said Dr Deepti, who specialises in microbiology. “It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here.” She said Dr Kapila got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the US.

In a memorial message sent out by Rutgers University faculty, Dr Marc Klapholz , professor and chair of the department of medicine, said: “A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr Kapila was recognised world-wide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rutgers university infectious diseases
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP