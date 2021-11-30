Repeal of farm laws sans discussion shows govt is scared: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the rollback of the contentious three farms laws without debate in Parliament shows that the government is “scared” of holding discussions and knows that it has done something wrong.

“The way they (farm laws) were repealed, without discussion in Parliament, shows that the government is scared of discussion. Shows that the government knows that they have done something wrong. And that the government is scared,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

The former Congress chief’s remarks came after ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill’ was passed in both Houses of Parliament to repeal the agricultural laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year.

The Congress leader said that the withdrawal of the laws is a success of farmers and also of the country.

“What is unfortunate is how the bills have been repealed, without any discussion, without any conversation. We wanted to have a discussion about the forces behind these bills because these bills do not just reflect the view of the Prime Minister, these bills reflect the forces behind the Prime Minister and that is what we wanted to discuss,” he said.

“We wanted to discuss MSP (issue), we wanted to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, we wanted to discuss the 700 farmers who died in this agitation and unfortunately that discussion has not been allowed,” he added.

The Wayanad MP also suggested that the upcoming assembly elections in seven states must have played on the Centre’s mind while taking the decision to withdraw the contentious laws.

“The upcoming state elections must have also played on their mind,” he said.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said: “The Opposition doesn’t want any work to be done. They just want to occupy media space.”