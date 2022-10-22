Replace Mahatma Gandhi's photo with Netaji's on currency notes as...: Hindu body

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has now raised a demand to replace Mahatma Gandhi's photo on currency notes with that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose -- triggering a fresh controversy. "We think Netaji's contribution to the country's freedom struggle was no less than that of Mahatma Gandhi. So the best way to honour India's greatest freedom fighter Netaji is to have his picture on currency notes. Gandhi's photo should be replaced with that of Netaji," Chandrachur Goswami, West Bengal working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, said at a press conference in Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes following the uproar after the Hindu organisation had the idol of Mahushasur resembling Mahatma Gandhi in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The photo of the bald-headed Asur with round glasses, wearing a white dhoti went viral and triggered outrage, though the organisation denied that it portrayed Mahatma Gandhi as Asur. "We had no intention to portray Gandhi as Mahishasur. It was unintentional. Those trying to create a controversy on the issue should refrain from doing it," the outfit said earlier.

The Asur row evoked a sharp response from chief minister Mamata Banerjee who said that people would give a befitting reply to those who insulted Mahatma Gandhi. "It's a matter of shame that they tried to malign Durga Puja by using the face of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, as that of 'asur'. All of us respect Gandhiji," the chief minister said earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindu Mahasabha has also announced that it would contest next year's panchayat election in West Bengal. "Neither the TMC nor the BJP has been able to protect the rights of Hindu Bengalis. We will fight to protect their rights. We also don't support the demand for the division of Bengal by certain BJP leaders. We want to work towards strengthening the state," Goswami said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON