IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
india news

Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here

The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Representative Photo(PTI )

The Union home ministry announced a list of gallantry awards on Monday, the eve of India's 72nd Republic Day. Prominent among those who received the awards is Col Santosh Babu, who was killed in a skirmish with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in une last year. He was awarded the Mahavir Chakra, the second-highest wartime gallantry medal.

Col Babu was given the award posthumously.

The other awardees include those conferred with Paramvir, Mahavir, Ashok and other Chakras. The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

Here's the list of awardees who received these gallantry medals:

Mahavir Chakra

Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu, 16 Bihar (Posthumous)

Vir Chakra

1. NB Sub Nuduram Soren, 16 Bihar (Posthumous)

2. Hav K Palani, 81 FD Regt (Posthumous)

3. Hav Tejinder Singh, 3 Med REGT

4. NK Deepak Singh, AMC, 16 Bihar (Posthumous)

5. Sep Gurtej Singh, 3 Punjab (Posthumous)

Kirti Chakra

Sub Sanjiv Kumar, 4 Para (SF) (Posthumous)

Shaurya Chakra

1. Maj Anuj Sood, Guards, 21 RR (Posthumous)

2. RFN Pranab Jyoti Das, 6 Assam RIF

3. PTR Sonam Tshering Tamang, 4 PARA (SF)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gallantry award mahavir chakra republic day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP