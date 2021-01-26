IND USA
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals

The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A SSB personnel on alert at Rajpath near India Gate on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

On the eve of Republic Day 2021, a total of 946 police personnel have been awarded medals for their bravery and gallantry. Among the majority of the 207 Gallantry Awards, 01 PPMG to Jharkhand (Posthumous) & 01 PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) is being awarded, 137 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 24 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 01 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 68 are from CRPF, 52 are from J&K Police, 20 are from BSF and 17 are from Delhi Police, 13 are from Maharashtra and 08 are from Chhattisgarh and 08 are from Uttar Pradesh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

