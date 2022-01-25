Republic Day 2022: Here’s when and where to watch parade ceremony

The Republic Day parade is one of the most watched and awaited events on January 26 as the country celebrates the day when the Constitution of India came into existence.

Being held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Republic Day's parade will be a muted affair, with the number of people allowed to attend the event reduced significantly.

Among other restrictions, children below the age of 15 and those who have not taken both doses of the vaccine will not be allowed to attend this year's Republic Day parade.

The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. After this, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the singing of the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

The parade will showcase India's military might, cultural diversity and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

When & Where to watch Republic Day Parade 2022?

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30am.

People can watch the celebrations from the comfort of their homes as the event will be telecast live on various platforms. Those interested in watching the parade can tune in on Doordarshan's YouTube Channel. They can also follow the Press Information Bureau which will also be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel.

Further, the Union Ministry of Defence will also host the event on two of its platforms – www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and a YouTube channel 'Indian RDC'.

What to expect from the parade?

For the first time, the parade will see the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by the National Cadet and a display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

A total of six marching contingents of the Army will be there, including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, special arrangements have been put in place to reduce the risk of virus spread. The number of seats for spectators has been reduced to 5,000-8,000, down from 1.25 lakh during the pre-Covid times.

