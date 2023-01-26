Republic Day 2023: From Beijing to Dushanbe, how the diaspora marked 74th R-day

The Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka, China, Saudi Arabia and several other nations on Thursday marked the 74th Republic Day with various events.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, shared glimpses from the unfurling of the tricolour ceremony. “High Commissioner unfurled the #tricolour at #India House in Colombo to mark the 74th #RepublicDay of India,” tweeted the official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the Indian embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Ambassador Viraj Singh unfurled the national flag and was joined by the Indian community in singing the national anthem. Singh also read out excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden address on the occasion. The function also included a cultural event by students from Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Tajikistan and Avicenna Tajik State Medical University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"EoI Dushanbe celebrates 74th Republic Day with the unfurling of the Tiranga by Ambassador Viraj Singh IFS and singing of the National Anthem by Indian Diaspora and friends of India present on the occasion," the embassy wrote.

The Indian High Commission in Maldives marked the occasion with events conducted by Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) students. India’s high commissioner to the Maldives Ambassador Munu Mahawar unfurled the tricolour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"74th #RepublicDay of India was celebrated @HCIMaldives with the unfurling of the national flag by HC Munu Mahawar. He read out extracts from Hon'ble President of India's address to the nation and conveyed warm greetings on the occasion," the Indian High Commission in Maldives tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Nepal included the unfurling of the national flag by the Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who read out President Murmu's speech. He also felicitated war widows, disbursed compensation to the next of kin of deceased soldiers and distributed books worth ₹10 Lakh to 23 institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian-Australian community joined in for the 74th Republic Day celebrations at India's Consulate in Sydney.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, more than 700 Indians took part in the patriotic celebrations with “great enthusiasm” as Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan unfurled the tiranga and read out the President’s address to the nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian embassy officials in Beijing and members of the diaspora members attended the tricolour unfurling ceremony, while Ambassador Pradeep Rawat addressed the gathering, reading out the important parts of the President’s speech. The cultural programmes included the screening of G20 video, a performance by Bharatanatyam dancer Jin Shanshan and a Hindi play.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The High Commission of India in Islamabad, Pakistan, also shared visuals from their celebrations from this year’s Republic Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the India House in Suva, Fiji, the High Commissioner P.S. Karthigeyan unfurled the flag and appreciated the soldiers guarding India’s borders in his address to the gathering.

President Murmu led the 74th Republic Day celebrations from Kartavya Path with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest. A total of 23 tableaux showcasing India's cultural heritage, and economic and social progress were part of the parade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail