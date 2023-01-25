Republic Day: 901 police personnel get medals; CRPF bags most gallantry awards. Check list

The Union home ministry on Wednesday announced the names of 901 police personnel to be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) on Republic Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Republic Day 2023: Ban on flying objects; check dos and don'ts at Kartavya Path

As many as 140 police personnel have been awarded the gallantry award, 93 with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service while 668 will be given the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Central Reserve Force (CRPF) with 48, bagged the most gallantry medals. Thirty-one gallantry awards are from Maharashtra, 25 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine are from Jharkhand, seven are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh Police and the BSF, and the remaining are from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Also Read| 74th Republic Day: Nation to witness these 'firsts' on January 26

Among the 140 gallantry awards, 80 have been awarded to personnel from Left-wing extremism-affected areas and 45 from Jammu and Kashmir regions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Significance of the awards:

Gallantry award: It is awarded on the ground of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

President’s medal: Awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service.

Police medal: It is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

List of Gallantry Award winners:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State Wise/ Force Wise list of medals awardees: