Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday when a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade will take place as it restricted vehicular movement around central Delhi until the parade is over. No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk till the end of the parade, Delhi Police said on Friday under its traffic advisory. The India Gate area will also be closed until the parade and tableaux enter the national stadium.

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes accordingly as the parade will begin from Vijay Chowk Rajpath and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace-Tilak Marg Radial Road. It will then turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No-1.

The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Here is the full traffic advisory:

Routes to be avoided

Vehicular movement is prohibited from Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Precision Palace, Tilak Marg, Radial Road, C Hexagon to National Stadium at Gate No.1, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mansingh Road.

Alternate routes

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat, Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street, Bhairo Marg-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road, Snow Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road, Vande Mataram Marg, ISBT, Chandigram Akhara, Mall Road, Azadpur, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj.

No auto-rickshaw, taxi routes

Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashok Road to Patel Chowk, Parliament Road to Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy Marg to Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Firozshah Road to Mandi House, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharati Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg - Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Road etc.

Bus movement to be curtailed

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad and bound for Shivani Stadium will take NH-9, NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. While buses coming from NH-9 and NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No-56 and terminate at the ISBT Anand Vihar. The advisory also stated that buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge while all inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro services

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5am till 12pm on Saturday.

For railway travellers

As per the advisory, there will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or the Old Delhi Railway Station. However, it is still advised that commuters plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid any possible delay.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON