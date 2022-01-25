Republic Day Parade: Nation to witness many firsts at Rajpath event

The nation will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day in a few hours from now. One of the key features of the celebration is the Republic Day Parade held at Rajpath in New Delhi where India's military might, cultural diversity and many unique initiatives will be on display.

As the event is being held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, special arrangements have been made to minimise the risk of the virus’ spread. As part of the measures, only double vaccinated adults/one-dose vaccinated children above 15 years will be allowed entry at the parade. It will be mandatory for everyone to follow Covid-19 precautions.

The parade ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, who will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

According to tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This would be followed by distribution of the gallantry awards.

To mark the Republic Day event this year, which also coincides with the 75th year of Independence, the government decided to make it a week-long event starting from January 23. From this year onwards, the celebrations will begin on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The ministry of defence has also conceptualised a series of unique events to mark this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

According to a government release, for the first time, an Indian Air Force (IAF) will show a grand flypast of 75 aircraft or helicopters.

Among other things, a show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony to be held on January 29, along with projection mapping that will be shown for the first time at the Republic day parade.

Also, for the first time, 480 dancers who will perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition.

The main parade will also see the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by National Cadet and a display of 10 scrolls each of 75m prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

A total of six marching contingents of the Army will be there and it will include the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

The combined Band of the Madras Regimental Centre, the Kumoun Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Regimental Centre, Jammu & Kashmir Light Regimental Centre, Army Medical Corps Centre and School, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Army Supply Corps Centre and College, Bihar Regimental Centre and Army Ordnance Corps Centre will also march past the saluting dais.

The theme of the marching contingents will be the display of the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapon of the Indian Army over the last 75 years.

The Naval contingent will comprise 96 sailors and four officers, led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma as Contingent Commander.

It will be followed by the Naval tableau that has been designed with the aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy and highlight the key inductions under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux, signifying the defence technological advancements of the country.

The marching contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Ajay Malik will also march past the saluting dais.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent, comprising 100 senior division cadets, will be led by Senior Under Officer Rupendra Singh Chauhan of the Punjab Directorate.

It will be followed by tableaux of 12 states and Union territories and nine ministries and departments, which have been prepared on various themes under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The tableaux will be followed by cultural performances by 480 dancers chosen through an all-India dance competition, titled 'Vande Bharatam'.

The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the Flypast will witness 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A nationwide flagship programme of NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the nation.

In another first, the ministry of defence in collaboration with the ministry of education organised a nationwide 'Veer Gatha' competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners. More

Before the commencement of the parade, the contingents of Central Armed Police Forces will undertake static band performances in the seating enclosures at Rajpath.

(With agency inputs)