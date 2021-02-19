Republic Day violence was not due to intel failure, says police commissioner

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said he doesn't consider Republic Day violence as an intelligence failure as police had inputs of possible disruptions during the tractor march of the farmers and that was the Capital was barricaded off on the day farmers took out their tractor march.

The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police. The protesters reached Red Fort and hoisted religious flags atop it.

Delhi Police launched an investigation into all angles related to what led to the mayhem — the leaders of the farmers' union were served notice, Deep Sidhu has been taken in custody, the cyber cell is parallelly probing into the toolkit that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shared on social media. There was copycat execution of what was mentioned in the toolkit, police said.

Briefing about the progress in the ongoing investigation, the commissioner on Friday said 152 people have been arrested so far for Republic Day violence. The farmer leaders have responded to the notice served on them.

"We had permitted them (farmers) to take out their tractor rally, with some terms and conditions but they betrayed us by not following the designated route and resorted to violence. Police discharged its duties very well," Shrivastava said.

On the question of intelligence failure, he said there were inputs and apprehensions. Delhi Police, before the tractor march on January 26, flagged over 300 Twitter handles, accusing them of spreading confusion, misinformation regarding the tractor marc