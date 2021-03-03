Home / India News / Request to vaccinate Dalai Lama at his premises is under consideration: Kangra authorities
india news

Request to vaccinate Dalai Lama at his premises is under consideration: Kangra authorities

the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and those working around him at the earliest,
PTI, Dharamsala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:08 PM IST
"Everyone above 60 will be vaccinated. For His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we will make special provisions.", said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati(Instagram)

The Kangra district administration on Wednesday said special provisions will be made to vaccinate the Dalai Lama against Covid-19 after the Dharamsala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) wrote to the Indian government about this.

The CTA, also known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and those working around him at the earliest, its secretary of health Palden said.

"We have also requested for vaccination of the whole Tibetan community living in India," he added.

When contacted, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said no special permission is required for this, and added, "Everyone above 60 will be vaccinated. For His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we will make special provisions."

Earlier, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan Gupta said the request by the CTA for vaccination of the Dalai Lama and the people living around him was sent to the government.

"Permission has come now and modalities are being worked out to vaccinate them. Since His Holiness is in self-quarantine, a request was made to vaccinate him at his own premises, and that is under consideration," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu raided in tax evasion probe: 10 points

Arunachal to send proposal to govt for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM

BSF jawan killed, two others injured in accident in firing range in Jaisalmer

To improve green cover, Telangana MP helms initiative to promote planting trees
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dalai lama covid-19 vaccination drive
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP