Rescuers 200 metres away from trapped Kerala trekker, para troopers could be deployed | 10 points

The Indian Army, Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched one of the biggest operations to rescue a trapped trekker in Kerala’s Palakkad. The rescuers are just 200 metres away from 23-year-old R Babu, who is trapped in a hill cleft in Palakkad's Malampuzha village since Monday.

The rescue operation, which was halted on Tuesday, was launched again on Wedne morning.

The trekker's friends said he fell into an opening on the hill when he experienced exhaustion while trying to descend the rocks.

Here are the latest on this massive rescue effort:

• The rescuers are expected to reach the trapped trekker in some time. They are also considering deploying para troopers to rescue Babu.

• Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the health condition of the 23-year-old is satisfactory and he will be rescued at any time. Babu's mother and brother are camping near base camp

• Rescuers said they came across three bears while trekking to the cleft to bring down Babu to safety.

• The mountaineering team of the Indian Army is a part of the rescue operation. The teams made contact with Babu 48 hours after the rescue operation was launched.

• Babu suffered an injury when he fell into an opening of the hill which descending. He later sent selfies and photographs of the location where he was trapped on Cherad hill, a police officer said.

• His friends, who were able to descend the hill safely after abandoning the trek halfway following the accident, said that he initially responded to their calls, but they weren’t able to locate him in the crevice of the mountain.

• On Tuesday, navy choppers arrived at the spot and made several sorties but failed to evacuate him because of the treacherous terrain.

• A Coast Guard helicopter pilot also tried to hover it near the ridge where Babu is stranded, but due to "topography of terrain the helicopter experienced heavy downdraft", said the force, adding that the mission was aborted.

• Attempts to send food and water have also failed to materialise, and authorities are trying to keep away wild animals by lighting flambeaus.

• Visuals on local television channels show that Babu is sitting in a small recess on the mountain face.

