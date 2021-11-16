‘Respect public morality’: Guwahati bans cross-gender massage at spas, parlours

Guwahati has banned the practice of cross-gender massage as part of the municipal authorities’ drive to root out alleged malpractices and to better regulate spas and parlours mushrooming across the city.

The ban was part of new regulations rolled out by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

GMC commissioner Devashish Sharma issued the order on Saturday, citing multiple complaints lodged by people flagging alleged malpractices at unisex salons, beauty parlours and spas.

The GMC said in its order that the activities in question were “detrimental to civic society”, and the corporation was “duty-bound to respect public morality and the laws which govern a civic society”.

According to the new rules, parlours and spas in Guwahati can’t have separate rooms or chambers, their main entrances have to be transparent, and members of the opposite sex are barred from giving massage service.

The GMC’s order also said the establishments in question should only have qualified therapists.

Steam baths are allowed, but members of the opposite sex can’t assist clients. Also, parlours and spas have to register the customers’ addresses and contact numbers.

“We took this action after deliberating for a month following complaints received from several apartment owners that illegal and unregistered massage parlours and spas were being operated on the premises,” said GMC commissioner Sharma.

He said some of the complaints were found to be genuine.

Sharma said nearly 60% of beauty parlours and spas in Guwahati were not registered and operating illegally.

“We are not into moral policing, but these businesses have to be registered and have to follow practices that don’t pollute society. Establishments that are genuine and operate professionally don’t have to worry about the new rules,” said Sharma.

The GMC has given beauty parlours, hair cutting saloons and spas in the city a month’s time to comply with the new rules. Licences of those found violating the regulations won’t be renewed, Sharma said.

“We welcome the regulations as they will help remove a bad image about the profession. But the GMC should have talked to us before finalising the rules. Some rules, such as not having separate rooms, might be a problem for our women clients,” said the proprietor of a Guwahati-based spa, wishing not to be named.