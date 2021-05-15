'Everyone will find their match': Harsh Vardhan on Biocon chief's vaccine-marriage humour

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said Indians may soon be spoilt for choice when it comes to vaccines against Covid-19 as several vaccine manufacturers are on board to augment the supply and foreign candidates are also entering the scene. The minister's assertion comes as a reply to Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet in which she compared India's vaccine situation with that of an arranged marriage, in a light-hearted jibe.

The Biocon chief has been sceptical about India's vaccination drive. On Saturday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said like in an arranged marriage, in India's vaccine situation too, first "you are not ready, then you don't like any, then you don't get any". Like in an arranged marriage, those who got are unhappy thinking maybe the other one would have been better and those who did not get any are willing to get anyone, she said.

In a light-hearted jibe, Shaw took on the current shortage of vaccines in the country, which forced many states to temporarily suspend the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan was not the only one to reply to the Biocon chief in a similar vein. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri too said, "Not all marriages begin with love at first sight".