Home / India News / 'Everyone will find their match': Harsh Vardhan on Biocon chief's vaccine-marriage humour
india news

'Everyone will find their match': Harsh Vardhan on Biocon chief's vaccine-marriage humour

Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said Indians will be spoilt for vaccine choice as Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw compared the vaccine situation with that of an arranged marriage.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said one may be left cherry-picking as there will be so many vaccine options in India.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said Indians may soon be spoilt for choice when it comes to vaccines against Covid-19 as several vaccine manufacturers are on board to augment the supply and foreign candidates are also entering the scene. The minister's assertion comes as a reply to Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet in which she compared India's vaccine situation with that of an arranged marriage, in a light-hearted jibe.

The Biocon chief has been sceptical about India's vaccination drive. On Saturday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said like in an arranged marriage, in India's vaccine situation too, first "you are not ready, then you don't like any, then you don't get any". Like in an arranged marriage, those who got are unhappy thinking maybe the other one would have been better and those who did not get any are willing to get anyone, she said.

In a light-hearted jibe, Shaw took on the current shortage of vaccines in the country, which forced many states to temporarily suspend the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan was not the only one to reply to the Biocon chief in a similar vein. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri too said, "Not all marriages begin with love at first sight".

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said Indians may soon be spoilt for choice when it comes to vaccines against Covid-19 as several vaccine manufacturers are on board to augment the supply and foreign candidates are also entering the scene. The minister's assertion comes as a reply to Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet in which she compared India's vaccine situation with that of an arranged marriage, in a light-hearted jibe.

The Biocon chief has been sceptical about India's vaccination drive. On Saturday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said like in an arranged marriage, in India's vaccine situation too, first "you are not ready, then you don't like any, then you don't get any". Like in an arranged marriage, those who got are unhappy thinking maybe the other one would have been better and those who did not get any are willing to get anyone, she said.

In a light-hearted jibe, Shaw took on the current shortage of vaccines in the country, which forced many states to temporarily suspend the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan was not the only one to reply to the Biocon chief in a similar vein. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri too said, "Not all marriages begin with love at first sight".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP