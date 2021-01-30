‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government

As internet services remain suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR which are close to the farmers’ protest sites, Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal appealed to the government to restore the services otherwise the farmers would carry out a protest against it. The suspension orders were first issued by the Centre for five border points in Delhi after violence broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally.

“We demand the restoration of internet services in areas where agitation is going on. Otherwise, we will hold a demonstration against it in the country,” Pal said while speaking to reporters on Friday.

The Haryana government on Friday extended the ban on all mobile internet, SMS and dongle services till 5pm today. Voice calls, however, remained exempt. Internet services have been suspended in 17 districts of the state till now including Karnal, Rohtak, Panipat, Ambala etc. Earlier, the ban was only imposed in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal after the January 26 mayhem.

The Haryana government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts “to prevent disturbance of peace and public order” after a violent farmers’ protest rocked neighbouring Delhi. The services will remain suspended in these three districts until 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, security remained tightened at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border points as the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws entered day 66. Clashes broke out between the protesters and local residents at the Singhu protest site on Friday as the Delhi Police resorted to tear gas shells to end the conflict. Alipur’s station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Paliwal got injured during the clashes after he was attacked by a sword.

The police have made 44 arrests so far in connection with yesterday’s episode. It also urged the general public to assist with the investigation of the January 26 tractor rally footage adding that the identity of those providing details will not be revealed.

