Restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu: BJP plea to ECI

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday urged the Election Commission to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assembly election, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. It also wanted the EC to direct the police to register an FIR against him for "inciting the youth to another freedom struggle."

BJP state in-charge, election liaison committee, V Balachandran, alleged that Gandhi's campaign in St.Joseph's Matric Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district on March 1 was akin to an election campaign in school premises.

In a memorandum submitted to chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday he said Gandhi's political campaign in the educational institution violated provisions of the model code of conduct for which strict action including "prohibitory orders for his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu is required." Further, the Congress leader committed offences under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC for his remarks that India now needs another freedom struggle, it said.

Quoting Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with students, the memorandum said, "the Congress leaders comparison of the current situation with that of pre-Independence during the British rule and inciting the youth for another freedom struggle has been made with the intent to cause hatred, contempt and excite disaffection towards the government established by laws."

While answering a question, Gandhi had replied, "there is lot of anger being spread in the country, lot of fear, and that is what we have to fight.We have to fight the division, anger, fear and once again make India happy, comfortable, fearless and united," it said.

His statement violates sections 124 A of the IPC, Balachandran claimed.