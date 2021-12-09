Retd brigadier says CDS Rawat's death will impact restructuring of armed forces

The death of chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is a tragedy and going to lay an impact on the restructuring of India's armed forces, said a retired brigadier as he remembered the CDS as a very considerate and freely moving general.

Brigadier (retired) V Mahalingan said he had met General Rawat, who died along with his wife Madhulika and 11 others belonging to the armed forces in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, several times.

“My wife was teaching both of his daughters in the Army Public School. We have met several times…his demise is damaging and upsetting," Mahalingam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

CDS Rawat was known for working towards tying the three services of the country - the Army, Navy and Air Force - into a digitised structure. Mahalingam said the late general was “very much involved” in the process.

“The CDS was aiming at integrating the three services and making the structure capable of fighting an integrated battle in a digitised environment,” Mahalingam added.

The loss of CDS Rawat is going to affect India because the next man will take some time to “get into the picture” of the restructuring process, the retired brigadier said, adding, “It also depends whether he is in line with General Rawat's thinking or he is going to have a different approach to it.”

Mahalingam said he wished the CDS “stayed much longer” and settled the matter of restructuring the armed forces.

Speaking about the late top general's personality, Mahalingam said the CDS spoke with every person regardless of their rank and had a positive attitude. “He was a very fine soldier and a fine gentleman,” he added.

The Centre has directed a tri-service inquiry of the crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district leaving all 13 but one dead on board the IAF chopper. The sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is critical and undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all the 13 victims reached Delhi's Palam air base a few hours ago from Coimbatore's Sulur and saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval pay their last respect.

The funeral ceremony of CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika will take place on Friday.