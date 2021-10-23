Varun Gandhi again criticises govt. This time over crop burning

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday posted a video of an Uttar Pradesh farmer setting his crop on fire after failing to get it sold and wrote the need of the hour is to rethink agriculture policy. "Where has the system brought the farmers!" he said. In the video, a person can be seen setting the crop on fire despite people trying to stop him. Varun Gandhi said the farmer is Samodh Singh who has been going from mandi to mandi for the last 15 days to sell his crop, but he has not been successful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government's policies regarding farmers' issues of late and was dropped from the BJP's national executive after he voiced his opinion about the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on social media.

After the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the BJP MP warned against the attempts to turn the Lakhimpur Kheri incident into a 'Hindu vs Sikh battle'. "To use the word 'Khalistani' liberally to describe the protesting farmers is not only an insult to the generations of these proud sons of the Tarai who have fought and shed blood on our borders, it is also extremely dangerous for our national unity if this provokes the wrong kind of reaction," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"An attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. We must not put petty political gains above national unity," Varun Gandhi tweeted.

Varun Gandhi had also shared a video of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said, "The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer."

Two days ago, Varun Gandhi shared photos of Terai flood and questioned the meaning of governance if "every response in individual-led".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}