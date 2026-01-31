Retired air force officer shot by unidentified assailants at restaurant in Lucknow

A retired air force officer was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants at his restaurant in Lucknow, an Uttar Pradesh police official said on Saturday, adding that the injured man was hospitalised and his condition is said to be stable.
"On January 30th, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sushant Golf City police station received information that Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, currently running a cloud kitchen in the Anshal Chowki area of Sushant Golf City, had sustained a gunshot injury while getting into his car. The police immediately arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently stable. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his wife, and further legal action is being taken..."