Retired IAF officer's murder in Ghaziabad: Cops find sons hired contract killer over ‘greed’ for property

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday revealed a big find in the murder probe of retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Yogesh Kumar, who was shot dead by two men on December 26 in Ghaziabad's Loni. Yogesh Kumar, a retired warrant officer who retired on July 31, was shot dead by two unidentified bikers on a road near Ashok Vihar in Loni in the afternoon. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police reportedly said that the crime was orchestrated by the officer's sons, who allegedly hired contract killers for their father's murder. The 58-year-old retired officer had been trying to get his sons to vacate his house, and the sons allegedly planned the murder out of greed for his property, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

How Yogesh Kumar was killed Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Baghpat, was shot dead on December 26 by two unidentified bikers near Ashok Vihar in Ghaziabad’s Loni, HT reported earlier.

Kumar was on a call while walking towards the Delhi-Saharanpur road around 12:40 pm. Suddenly, two unidentified people on a bike pointed a gun at him and fired a shot, hitting his head. Kumar was critically injured and dead upon arrival at the hospital, the ACP of Loni circle had said.

Cop also involved in murder? An Uttar Pradesh Police constable was also allegedly involved in the crime. Police said that the retired IAF officer's sons hired a neighbour, named Arvind, as a contract killer. Arvind then carried out the shooting with his brother-in-law Naveen, who is a constable posted in Kaushambi district, reported PTI.

During the interrogation, Arvind admitted that he and his brother-in-law shot Yogesh. Arvind was arrested on Wednesday evening and produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court in Ghaziabad on Thursday. Following this, he was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody, the report said.

A .315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and used cartridges were also recovered from Arvind's possession.

Further, the constable and two sons of the victim are absconding, and efforts to arrest them are underway.

Earlier, the police found a live cartridge of .315 calibre from the crime scene. Police also found through the CCTV footage that the victim tried to run and knew the bikers.

After receiving a complaint earlier, police filed an FIR and constituted multiple teams to investigate more CCTV footage and scan the routes.

