2 arrested in Bunty Jahagirdar murder case; police probe motive behind shooting in Shrirampur

Pune: Shrirampur police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of Aslam Shabbir alias Bunty Jahagirdar, a key accused in the 2012 JM Road serial blasts case, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Shrirampur town of Ahilyanagar district on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Nikalje and Krishna Shingare. Police said the duo was traced through CCTV footage from the area and detained during a late-night nakabandi. They were formally arrested after preliminary questioning, during which they confessed, police said.

Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was attacked at around 2pm on Borawake College Road while returning from a burial ground on a two-wheeler along with another person. Two assailants, also on a motorcycle, intercepted them and opened fire, hitting Jahagirdar with multiple bullets. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior police officers, including Nashik range inspector general of police Dattatray Karale, visited Shrirampur to review the investigation. Karale said the motive behind the killing was yet to be established and that multiple teams had been formed to probe the case. “The deceased had several criminal cases registered against him. Two prime suspects have been arrested and interrogation is underway. The situation in the town is currently peaceful,” he said.

Police are examining whether more persons were involved in the conspiracy and are probing possible rivalry angles, including disputes linked to Jahagirdar’s recent activities. Security has been stepped up in Shrirampur and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure.

Jahagirdar was one of the accused in the 2012 serial blasts on Pune’s Jangli Maharaj Road, in which multiple low-intensity explosions injured several people and triggered a major terror investigation. He had later been released on bail and was residing in Shrirampur at the time of the attack.