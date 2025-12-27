Retired Air Force personnel shot dead in Loni

Ghaziabad:Two unidentified bikers on Friday afternoon shot dead a 58-year-old retired Indian Air Force personnel near Ashok Vihar in Ghaziabad’s Loni, police said. A live cartridge of .315 caliber at the crime scene was also recovered (Representative photo)

The deceased, identified as Yogesh Kumar, was a native of Baghpat and lived with his family in Ashok Vihar, Loni. Kumar had retired from the Air Force on July 31 as a warrant officer posted in Agra.

“Kumar was on a call while walking towards the Delhi-Saharanpur road around 12.40pm. Suddenly, two unidentified bikers wearing helmets pointed a gun towards him. The pillion fired a gunshot, hitting Kumar on the head. He suffered critical injuries and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni circle.

A live cartridge of .315 caliber at the crime scene was also recovered. “Police scanned nearby CCTV footage. It was discovered that the deceased tried to run and probably identified and knew the bikers. The family of the deceased has not revealed any enmity with anyone yet,” ACP added.

Police said that after receiving a complaint from the family, an FIR was registered for murder against the unidentified bikers at Loni police station.

Police said the deceased was in constant touch with many people and are scanning his mobile phone.

Multiple teams have been formed to investigate and scan more footage to know the routes taken by the two bikers, they added.