Police say retired IAF officer’s killing was planned by sons over property dispute

The killing of a retired Indian Air Force officer in Ghaziabad was allegedly masterminded by his two sons, who are accused of hiring contract killers to eliminate him over a property dispute, police said on Thursday. One shooter has been arrested, while the sons and another shooter remain at large. (Representative)

The victim, Yogesh Kumar (58), a native of Baghpat district and a former IAF assistant warrant officer, was shot dead on December 26 while returning to his home in Ashok Vihar Colony in the Loni area, officials said, as per a PTI report.

ALSO READ | Flight attendant found dead in Dubai hotel had chillingly predicted her own murder

According to police, the dispute escalated after Yogesh asked his sons to vacate the house, as he planned to sell the property, a decision that reportedly triggered the conspiracy, said a separate report by The Times of India.

Investigators said the sons, identified as Nitesh and Guddu, allegedly hired two shooters, Arvind, a 32-year-old neighbour from Bulandshahr, and Naveen Kumar, a Uttar Pradesh Police constable posted in Kaushambi district, to carry out the attack.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: Friend held for murdering 22-year-old man in Ankur Vihar last week

During interrogation, Arvind allegedly admitted that he and Naveen fired at Yogesh, killing him near his residence, the PTI report noted.

Arvind was arrested on Wednesday evening and produced before a Ghaziabad court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, police said, adding that a country-made pistol, live cartridges and spent shells were recovered from him.

Police said Arvind had a criminal history and had earlier been convicted as a juvenile in the 2008 Barari massacre case. He had been living in Ghaziabad for several years and reportedly had personal disputes with the victim, including disagreements in the neighbourhood.

ALSO READ | Retired IAF officer's murder in Ghaziabad: Cops find sons hired contract killer over ‘greed’ for property

The police constable Naveen Kumar and the victim’s two sons are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them. Further investigation is ongoing to examine the full scope of the conspiracy, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)