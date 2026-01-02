Ghaziabad: Friend held for murdering 22-year-old man in Ankur Vihar last week

Ghaziabad: Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old who, following a fight on late December 2 night, allegedly murdered a 22-year-old auto-part supplier by strangulating him with electrical wires near Chaman Vihar colony at Ankur Vihar, officials said. Officials said that Arun had called up Singh on December 29 night and asked him to come to the nearby field. (HT Photo)

Officials identified him as Arun Kumar, a friend and neighbour of the deceased.

Police said that Chaman Vihar resident Amarpal Singh, 22, was found strangled in an open field near his locality. Around 9.30pm on December 29, he had received a call from and rushed to meet the caller. He did not return, but his family, after a search, found his body and an electrical wire tied to his throat. His family on December 31 filed an FIR for murder against unidentified persons.

“Arun was traced on the basis of last calls made to the deceased. He told police that a week ago, he had a fight with a neighbour Chandan Kumar, 23, as he refused to give a lift to his ailing wife to a hospital. During the fight in the locality, the deceased arrived and hurled abuses at Arun and also beat him up. Ever since Arun felt angered and wanted to avenge the insult,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP (Loni circle) and officiating ACP of Ankur Vihar circle.

Officials said that Arun had called up Singh on December 29 night and asked him to come to the nearby field.

“There, there was some altercation, and during the fight Singh fell on the ground. Arun picked up an electrical wire lying on the ground and strangled him. Thereafter, he fled. When police traced the last caller, we found that it was Arun, and he was arrested from the Sabhapur underpass near Ankur Vihar,” the ACP added.