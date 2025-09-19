Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Retired commerce ministry official loses 1.7 crore to digital arrest in Noida; 3 held

Published on: Sept 19, 2025 03:37 am IST

A police official said that the fraudulent funds were deposited into the accounts of the arrested accused.

Noida, Sep 18 (PTI) Police in Noida arrested three cyber criminals on Thursday for defrauding a retired official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry of 1.70 crore by digitally arresting him for three days, officials said.

A police officer said that check on the portal revealed that more than six complaints had been filed against the accused in various states.(Representative Image)
The police's cyber crime branch has frozen 174,800 of the defrauded amount, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​Crime) Shaivya Goyal stated that cyber criminals defrauded a retired official living in Sector 62 of 1.70 crore by threatening him with involvement in a money laundering case and then digitally arresting him for three days.

The retired official, Omprakash Srivastava, filed a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station on September 16, he said.

She stated that the cyber crime police investigating the case arrested Prince Kumar, Avnish Kumar, and Vidyasagar Yadav from Bihar on Thursday evening.

A police officer said that a check on the portal revealed that more than six complaints had been filed against them in various states.

He added that the fraudulent funds were deposited into the accounts of the arrested accused. Police are searching for others involved in the crime.

