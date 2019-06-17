Retired cop, wife found living with daughter’s body for past month

A retired police inspector and his wife were on Monday found to be living with the decomposed body of their 30-year-old daughter in their Mirzapur home, the police said.

The matter came to light when a relative of the couple — Dilawar Siddiqui, 65, and his wife — came to visit them at their house in Hathiya Pathak area of Hayat Nagar in Mirzapur. Their daughter, Zeenat, purportedly passed away around a month ago.

The relative then informed the neighbours, who in turn called the police.The police have sent the decomposed body for a postmortem examination.

Prakash Swaroop Pandey, additional superintendent of police, said, “It appears that the couple is not mentally sound.”

He said the police had visited the place around a fortnight ago, following a complaint by Siddiqui’s neighbours about stench emanating from the house.

“Siddiqui asked the policemen as to with what authority they wanted to check his house and did not let them inside. When he told the policemen that everything was all right, the cops returned without checking the house,” Pandey said.

Police team visited Siddiqui’s house for a second time on Monday, following a fresh complaint. This time, they forced their way into the house and spotted the corpse. The couple told the police, that their daughter was alive and sleeping, Pandey said.

He said Siddiqui had retired in 2015 and lived with his wife and daughter in the house. He has two sons who live in other cities and police is trying to find with them.

Pandey said though Zeenat appeared to have died of natural causes, the police are probing the matter. Police said that Siddiqui and his wife had been avoiding contact with neighbours for several months.

In May 2018, a man was found to be living with the body of his 70-year-old mother in Kabir Nagar area of Varanasi.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 22:03 IST