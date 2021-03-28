Retired HC judge will probe graft allegations: Deshmukh

Mumbai

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday a retired high court judge will conduct a probe into the allegations of corruption against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was removed over amid investigations into explosives being found in a car parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

On March 20, Singh, in a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect ₹100 crore monthly from bars and hotels. Deshmukh told reporters on Sunday that the truth will emerge from the probe into the allegations against him.

Thackeray, in a meeting with senior state ministers on March 24, decided to set up a judicial probe into the allegations against Deshmukh. “In the last cabinet meeting, I had asked the chief minister to investigate the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police commissioner. He has agreed to it and the probe will be done by a retired high court judge. The truth in the entire matter will come before the people,” Deshmukh said at the Nagpur airport.

“We need concurrence of a retired judge who will probe the allegations. This may take a few days,” a Maharashtra minister said on condition of anonymity. The inquiry is expected to be formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, which will give it powers to summon anyone for deposition, seek documents and conduct hearings.

In an eight-page letter, the former Mumbai police commissioner on March 20 accused Deshmukh of running a bribery ring.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the resignation of Deshmukh after the letter. However, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Thackeray decided that the resignation should not be sought, according to people aware of the developments.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that Deshmukh was an accidental home minister. In his weekly column RokhThok in Saamana, he criticised Deshmukh, saying a home minister should speak less.

Raut said that the Sena-NCP-Congress government lacked a damage control plan after the opposition attacked the MVA government in the case.

Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that nobody should play a spoilsport in a coalition government.

“Deshmukh got the Home Minister’s post by accident. Jayant Patil and Dilip Valse-Patil had refused the responsiblity. It is only then that Sharad Pawar handed over this post to Deshmukh. This post has dignity and status,” the column said. “No individual can function as Maharashtra Home Minister remaining close to dubious characters... If a junior officer like Sachin Waze was running a (money) collection racket from the Mumbai police commissioner’s office, why was the Home Minister not aware of it?”

He added: “Deshmukh got into trouble with some senior officials for no reason. Home minister should speak the least, only if necessary once a while and keep a distance from the media. The one heading the police department is not there just to receive a ‘salute’, but is meant to offer strong leadership. How can we forget that strong leadership comes from honesty?”

NCP minister Nawab Malik said Deshmukh has been a minister for 18 years and he did not get the post accidentally. “Saamana paper has full right to say what it wants in its editorials and column. But to say that Anil Deshmukh is an accidental home minister… we do not accept this. He has been a legislator for five terms, he has held various portfolios as a minister for 18 years. One who has held a post for so long cannot be accidental.”