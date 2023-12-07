Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka his deputy

Revanth Reddy took the oath as the chief minister of Telangana post-1.04pm at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, three days after the Congress won a huge mandate to form the government in the newest state of the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi were present at the swearing-in ceremony. It was also a show of strength for the opposition bloc INDIA which encountered some hiccups as the Congress witnessed a massive drubbing in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Revanth Reddy takes oath as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy became the first Congress chief minister of Telangana and the second chief minister of the state created in 2014 following the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Out of 119 assembly seats, the Congress won 64 in a single majority.

Here is a list of MLAs who took oath as ministers on Thursday as Revanth Reddy became the chief minister of Telangana

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu - deputy chief minister

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy

C Damodar Rajanarasimha

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Duddila Sridhar Babu

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Poonam Prabhakar

Konda Surekha

D Anasuya Seethakka

Tummala Nageswara Rao

Jupally Krishna Rao

Gaddam Prasad Kumar

As Revanth Reddy took the oath only three days after the results were announced, the Congress asked why nobody was questioning the delay in BJP announcing the names of the chief ministers in the three states they have won -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3rd, the Congress party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a so-called ‘delay’ in appointing a CM for Telangana. Well, our CM was announced day before and is taking over at 1pm today. But 3 days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its CMs for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Revanth Reddy has been credited for the Congress's massive victory in Telangana. Now the new CM has the mountainous task of fulfilling the six promises of the party, one of them being free travel for women in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses like in Karnataka.

The iron barricades that were put up in front of the chief minister's house in Hyderabad during KCR's rule were removed on Thursday as Revanth Reddy became the chief minister. he had promised to remove it once the Congress comes to power.

