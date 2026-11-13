Kozhikode , Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said on Friday that the panel report on safety concerns related to the Wayanad tunnel road project had been submitted to the government and a further decision would be taken after examining it. Revenue Minister says panel report on Wayanad tunnel project submitted to govt, decision soon

Following a July 7 landslide at the site of the Anakampoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which is intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, the government appointed a panel to examine safety aspects before deciding whether to resume work. The landslide claimed eight lives.

"There are different opinions on whether the tunnel project should be taken forward. Some are in favour of continuing it, while others are against it. The government will examine all aspects and take a clear decision," Anilkumar told reporters here.

He said the government would ensure that all necessary studies and safety assessments were completed before taking a decision on resuming the work.

"An accident occurred, and several people lost their lives. Therefore, if the work has to resume, all necessary precautions must be taken. All studies should be completed to ensure that there are no further problems," he said.

The expert committee's report was being examined, and the government would decide on the next course of action after completing the assessment, he added.

Anilkumar said the issue had also been raised in the Assembly by the MLA, and the government had assured the House that the matter would be examined and necessary action taken.

Referring to development plans for Kozhikode, the minister said the government was focusing on strengthening the information technology sector in the city.

Plans to improve road connectivity between Kozhikode city and the airport, including the possibility of an elevated highway, were also under consideration, he said.

"The government is considering measures to ensure faster connectivity from Kozhikode city to the airport. Various development projects for the city are under consideration," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.