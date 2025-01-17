RG Kar rape-murder: Verdict on Saturday. CBI seeks Sanjay Roy's death sentence: The case so far| Top points

A Sealdah court will deliver on Saturday its judgment in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August last year. The verdict will be given by the designated judge of Sealdah court on January 18, news agency PTI reported. Reclaim The Night United and Abhaya Mancha organized a rally from Subodh mallick Square to College Street demand justice for the alleged brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The RG Kar case, which triggered a massive outrage across the country last year, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta high court handed over the probe to the central agency from the Kolkata Police.

The CBI has prayed for the awarding of the death sentence to Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the city police who was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year.

The father of the deceased doctor expressed hope for a fair judgment, saying that the family is going from court to court to get justice for their daughter.

"We will get a good judgement after the court looks at and considers everything...The DNA report established the presence of others as well (other accused)...We are moving courts, one matter is subjudice before the high court and another has come before the Supreme Court, it has been listed,” PTI quoted the father as saying.

“We want true justice for my daughter. We will go wherever we need to,” the father added.

RG Kar rape and murder verdict on January 18: What we know so far