RG Kar rape-murder: Verdict on Saturday. CBI seeks Sanjay Roy's death sentence: The case so far| Top points
RG Kar rape-murder: The case, which had triggered a nationwide outrage last year, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
A Sealdah court will deliver on Saturday its judgment in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August last year. The verdict will be given by the designated judge of Sealdah court on January 18, news agency PTI reported.
The RG Kar case, which triggered a massive outrage across the country last year, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta high court handed over the probe to the central agency from the Kolkata Police.
The CBI has prayed for the awarding of the death sentence to Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the city police who was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year.
The father of the deceased doctor expressed hope for a fair judgment, saying that the family is going from court to court to get justice for their daughter.
"We will get a good judgement after the court looks at and considers everything...The DNA report established the presence of others as well (other accused)...We are moving courts, one matter is subjudice before the high court and another has come before the Supreme Court, it has been listed,” PTI quoted the father as saying.
“We want true justice for my daughter. We will go wherever we need to,” the father added.
RG Kar rape and murder verdict on January 18: What we know so far
- The RG Kar rape-murder case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy was arrested in connection with the crime.
- The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in government hospitals.
- The Calcutta high court transferred the case to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
- The chargesheet named former principal of the college Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta high court.
- In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.
- A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. The in-camera trial in the rape and murder case commenced on November 12.
- The hearing in the trial was concluded on Thursday, following which the additional district and sessions judge of Sealdah court said the judgment will be delivered on January 18.
- The parents of the victim have maintained that other persons were also involved in the crime. The parents said they expected that the accused would also be arrested and tried before the court.