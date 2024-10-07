RG Kar case: CBI files charge sheet, says Sanjay Roy raped, murdered doctor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case. (File Photo)

Sanjay Roy has been charged with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital on August 9.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the CBI said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break.

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime.

The woman had been raped and murdered inside the hospital's seminar room. She had gone to the room to rest amid her marathon shift at the hospital after midnight. Her body was found the next morning by a junior doctor.

According to her post-mortem report, the victim had been raped and murdered. Her autopsy revealed 25 internal and external injuries to her body.

Sanjay Roy was seen in CCTV footage entering the seminar room at 4.03 am on August 9. He came out of the room after around half an hour.

The Kolkata police also found the man's Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene.

After the CBI took over the case, Roy was subjected to a lie-detector test where he claimed innocence. He claimed when he entered the seminar hall, the woman was already unconscious.

When asked why he didn't inform the police about the incident, he said he was in a state of panic after seeing the woman in an injured state. The CBI reportedly said he was trying to mislead the investigators.

Sanjay Roy had also claimed that he was being framed.

The CBI has also arrested the ex-principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandeep Ghosh, for allegedly trying to mislead the parents of the victim and tampering with evidence.

Ghosh had allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a suicide. He also made the victim's parents wait for three hours before allowing them to see the body. The agency has also arrested a local police officer.

According to reports, he was allegedly involved in corrupt practices, including selling unclaimed corpses.