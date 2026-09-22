India warns against misusing Malaysia's 30-day visa-free scheme to seek jobs: ‘Clear violation of immigration rules’

The Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has warned nationals travelling to Malaysia against using the country’s 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment, saying such travellers could face overstay, illegal immigration status, exploitation, detention and legal action.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia. (HT)

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The advisory came amid a “noticeable increase” in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia under the visa-free facility to look for jobs. The High Commission said many were being misled by “unscrupulous agents” making false job promises.

The mission clarified that the visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders, which permits stays of up to 30 days, is meant only for tourism and social visits. Taking up employment under the facility was a violation of Malaysian immigration rules, the commission said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment. Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention and legal action. This is a clear violation of immigration rules, as the visa-free entry facility which permits Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days is granted for tourism and social visits only,” the notice read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment. Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention and legal action. This is a clear violation of immigration rules, as the visa-free entry facility which permits Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days is granted for tourism and social visits only,” the notice read. {{/usCountry}}

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“Indian nationals are strictly advised not to travel to Malaysia for work / employment purpose without work permit or visa with reference (VDR).”

What Indian travellers need for Malaysia entry

The High Commission advised genuine tourists to carry valid and verifiable travel documents to avoid immigration-related issues on arrival.

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These include a confirmed return ticket, hotel booking, proof of online submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before arrival, and a passport valid for at least six months.

The advisory again repeated that Indian nationals should not travel to Malaysia for work or employment without the required work permit or visa with reference (VDR).

Malaysia’s Immigration Department says Indian citizens are exempt from visa requirements until December 31, 2026.

Malaysia visa guide for Indian travellers

1. Know the visa rules - Indian passport holders can enter Malaysia visa-free for tourism and social visits for up to 30 days, subject to the applicable rules. Travellers visiting Malaysia for work, education or other purposes must obtain the required visa or pass before travelling.

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2. Check the entry requirements - Travellers should have a passport with at least six months of validity and a confirmed return ticket. Tourists may also need to show accommodation details and proof that they can support themselves during their stay. Indian travellers must also submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before their arrival.

3. Keep documents ready - Carry your passport, return ticket, accommodation details and other documents relevant to your trip. Keeping verifiable documents ready can help avoid delays or questions at immigration.

4. Apply early when a visa is required - Visa processing times can vary depending on the type of visa and the completeness of the application. Travellers should check the latest requirements and submit accurate information to avoid delays.

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5. Check the applicable fees - Visa fees depend on the type of visa or pass and can change. Travellers should check the latest fee information with Malaysian authorities before applying.

6. Do not work on tourist entry - The visa-free arrangement for Indian nationals is meant for tourism and social visits. It does not allow travellers to take up employment in Malaysia.

Indian travellers visiting Malaysia should check the latest entry requirements before departure, keep valid documents ready and complete the MDAC within the required timeframe. Those travelling for employment must obtain the appropriate work authorisation before entering Malaysia.