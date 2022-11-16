Rishi Sunak's tweet in Hindi after meeting PM Modi at G20 Summit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:42 PM IST

Rishi Sunak had also expressed his optimism about a trade deal with India. Sunak's office said Britain was negotiating a trade deal with India, which if agreed would be the first of its kind New Delhi would have made with a European country.

Rishi Sunak said "committed to" getting a deal with India.
Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared a picture of him with his Indian counterpart Narendra after their first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali. Interestingly, Sunak, an Indian-origin politician, chose to give the caption in Hindi: "Ek mazboot dosti."

"United by friendship," wrote Sunak, followed by a tweet in Hindi.

"They looked forward to the agreement of a UK-India free trade deal, which has the potential to unlock investment and increase jobs in both our countries, as well as expanding our deep cultural links," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Modi said, "robust ties" with the United Kingdom were of great importance to India.

"We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in the context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Both India and Britain launched negotiations for the free-trade agreement (FTA) in January with an aim to conclude talks by October 24, but the deadline was missed due to a political crisis in the UK, reported Live Mint. The bilateral trade between India and Britain increased to $17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to $13.2 billion in 2020-21. India's exports stood at $10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were $7 billion.

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

