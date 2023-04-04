‘Rishra is burning’: BJP on fresh stone pelting in Bengal's Hooghly; train services affected

A fresh stone-pelting incident was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday evening, forcing the railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra railway station.

Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha Yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. (ANI)

Easter Railway chief public relations officer Kaushik Miron said the incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra station.

“Train movements over the Howrah-Bandel main line section in both up and down direction had to be suspended from 22:06 hrs of 3.4.2023 in view of stone-throwing incident near level crossing gate no. 4 (spl) of Rishra (Shrirampur end),” Miron said in a statement.

Also Read | Communal violence in Bengal: HC seeks report

Miron, however, said the train services in the section resumed at 1.07am when the situation was improved.

“As a sequel to this, some local trains and long-distance trains were delayed en route for a long duration. Train service in Howrah - Bandel, Howrah - Burdwan section is normal now,” he added.

News agency ANI reported that police and rapid action force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

In a tweet, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari alleged that “Rishra is burning” and the entire state administration is enjoying a beach holiday in Digha.

“Stone pelting & bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local & express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line. After RPF's action train services now have been restored. Rishra is burning & the entire State Administration is enjoying beach holiday in Digha,” Adhikari tweeted.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shobha Yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

On Thursday, a number of vehicles were set ablaze after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalised public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by inspector general of police CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

