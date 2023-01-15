Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RJD leader Tej Pratap addresses Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar ‘Yadav’. Then says…

RJD leader Tej Pratap addresses Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar ‘Yadav’. Then says…

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 01:46 PM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav's mercurial son, Tej Pratap, said that “Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments.”

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times/ File)
ByHT News Desk

RJD leader and state environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday suffixed 'Yadav' to the name of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in what news agency ANI called a slip of tongue. Tej Pratap Yadav, the mercurial son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, however, defended his remark saying all are descendants of Lord Krishna.

Adressing at a public meeting at Kargahar village in Rohtas district, the state environment, forest and climate change minister said that “Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments.”

Sensing a slip of tongue, Tej Pratap said, "We all are one. All are descendants of Lord Shri Krishna. Yadav-Madhav-Raghu-Yadu all are the descendants of Lord Ram and Krishna. History tells us that we all are one. This is the reason why 'Yadav' gets suffixed to Nitish Kumar's name."

Notably, RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Friday mentioned Bihar CM's name as Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' during a programme, reported ANI. Tej Pratap Yadav added further grist to speculations by adding the surname 'Yadav' to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

He also mentioned his frequent visits to Vrindavan saying he goes there to pray for his father who recently underwent kidney transplant in Singapore.

“Today no youth goes to Vrindavan for his parents. Only goes for girlfriend.”

The RJD leader courted another controversy by reportedly using a government helicopter to arrive at a private function.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nitish kumar tej pratap
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP