e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

RJD MLA wears ‘garland of Rs 100 kg onions’ to protest soaring prices

Shutterbugs present at the sprawling Vidhan Sabha premises furiously clicked away, as Raja Pakar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram arrived with onion bulbs adorning his neck.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Patna
RJD MLA Shiv Chandra Ram raise slogans during a demonstration against the government for failing to control soaring prices of onions during the ongoing Winter Session of Bihar Assembly in Patna.
RJD MLA Shiv Chandra Ram raise slogans during a demonstration against the government for failing to control soaring prices of onions during the ongoing Winter Session of Bihar Assembly in Patna. (PTI)
         

An MLA of the opposition RJD in Bihar turned up at the Assembly wearing a garland of onions on Wednesday, in an obvious gesture aimed at highlighting the spiralling prices of the vegetable.

Shutterbugs present at the sprawling Vidhan Sabha premises furiously clicked away, as Raja Pakar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram arrived with onion bulbs adorning his neck.

“The growing prices will deprive the people of their staple food. Onions, which used to come for less than Rs 50 a kilo, are now coming at no less than Rs 80 per kilo. In fact, I had to purchase these (pointing towards his midriff) for Rs 100 per kg,” Ram claimed.

He also attacked the Nitish Kumar government in the state for his “empty promises” of setting up stalls where the staple vegetable would be available for a price as low as Rs 35 per kg.

“I am yet to see any such stall. I am going inside the House wearing this mala (garland) as I want the honorable chief minister to behold this sight. I hope that it would compel him to take some serious action. It is my demand that the government provide onions to the poor for Rs 10 per kg,” Ram told reporters before walking inside the premises.

It was not clear as to whether the legislator got an opportunity to present himself, as desired, before the Chief Minister who had not arrived in the House during the pre-lunch session.

tags
top news
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
As Uber loses license, Ola looks to dominate London streets
As Uber loses license, Ola looks to dominate London streets
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News