RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state

Tejashwi Yadav with other party MLAs marched towards Raj Bhavan after walking out of the Bihar Assembly.
ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav with grand alliance legislators march toward Raj Bhawan on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly.(PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs on Saturday staged a protest at the Assembly against the alleged sale of liquor in Bihar despite the ban.

"The government announced that liquor is completely banned in Bihar. But still, liquor is sold in Bihar at many places also their leaders are involved with the liquor mafias and under their supervision, the liquor is sold," RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told ANI outside the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have discussed a lot about the reality of the prohibition of liquor in Bihar. We made our point based on the evidence. An FIR was filed against Ram Sundar Rai's brother Hansal but he has not been arrested yet."

"Under the liquor prohibition law, police stations will be opened from wherever liquor is seized. Alcohol was seized in November but neither the police station is opened till now nor Ram Sundar Rai's brother is arrested," he added.

In 2016, chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption in Bihar making it a dry state.

Tejashwi Yadav with other party MLAs marched towards Raj Bhavan after walking out of the Bihar Assembly.

"The government is not allowing us to put our views in the House. It is a dictatorship. Vidhan Sabha has become JD(U) and BJP's office," Yadav said.

