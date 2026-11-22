Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu across the Ganga in Vaishali on Saturday, a group of people identified as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters created a commotion on the newly inaugurated bridge.

A view of 'Nitish Setu', a six-lane cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Vaishali on Saturday. (ANI) more less

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Videos posted on social media show some youth tearing down posters and banners of the Prime Minister and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), waving RJD flags and raising slogans in support of party leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

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Hoardings featuring PM Modi pulled down, banners trampled

The disruption, which lasted nearly 40 minutes according to accounts, unfolded after the formal ceremony. Footage circulating widely shows young men pulling down large hoardings featuring Modi, some trampling banners under foot, and moving about on motorcycles while police personnel stood nearby. Certain clips also capture abusive language and gestures directed at the Prime Minister. The bridge had been thrown open to the public shortly after Modi’s departure.

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{{^usCountry}} Vaishlali superintendent of police (SP) Shubhank Mishra said the police have detained three youths, hailing from Jafrabad tola of Rurstanmpur area, for creating ruckus and obstructing the administrative works. “Other trouble mongers are being identified from the videos and raids are being conducted to nab them,” Mishra told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaishlali superintendent of police (SP) Shubhank Mishra said the police have detained three youths, hailing from Jafrabad tola of Rurstanmpur area, for creating ruckus and obstructing the administrative works. “Other trouble mongers are being identified from the videos and raids are being conducted to nab them,” Mishra told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The 9.76-km main span of the cable-stayed structure, part of a roughly 19.7-km project including approach roads, connects Kacchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali. Built at an estimated cost of ₹4,280 crore, it is expected to ease pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and improve links between north and south Bihar. Modi dedicated the bridge as a tribute to former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s contribution to the state. The visit also marked one year of the NDA government under chief minister Samrat Choudhary. Nitish Kumar, who met the Prime Minister at the airport, did not attend the inauguration event itself.

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BJP, RJD trade barbs

The episode quickly turned political. BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma accused the RJD of preferring disruption over development. “While the government is delivering development, the RJD is engaging in disruption and creating a ruckus,” he said. “The people of Bihar want bridges and progress, not politics centred around tearing down posters.”

From the RJD side, MP Sudhakar Singh defended the action as a legitimate protest. He argued that the bridge had already been inaugurated earlier and that large sums had been spent on a second ceremony essentially to rename it. The posters and banners, he claimed, had been put up “in a fraudulent manner.”

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Earlier, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav had questioned the repeated inauguration of the same project and the decision to name it Nitish Setu, suggesting it sent a message that the JD(U) leader’s political career was being closed. He had also claimed the project originated during the previous Mahagathbandhan government when he held the road construction portfolio.

JD(U) leaders largely focused on defending the project’s conception and execution under Nitish Kumar’s long tenure rather than issuing detailed comments specifically on Sunday’s disturbance. Party functionaries have pointed out that the bridge was envisioned years ago to address chronic congestion on the older Ganga crossing and that credit for pushing it forward belongs to Nitish.

The Nitish Setu is one of several major infrastructure projects the NDA has sought to highlight. Its opening was accompanied by the inauguration or foundation-laying of other schemes worth tens of thousands of crores. Yet the images of posters being torn down within hours of the ceremony have ensured that the bridge’s political afterlife began almost as soon as traffic started rolling across it.