Road leading to Ram temple to be named after Kalyan Singh: UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road in each district, including the one leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya, will be named after the former chief minister Kalyan Singh who passed away last week.

In a tweet, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “One road each will be named after Babuji, Ram Bhakt late #kalyansinghji by the public works department in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj. Babuji gave up power for Ram Mandir but did not fire at kar sevaks. Instructions to the PWD officers to submit the proposal soon.”

“Kalyan Singh was a worshipper of Rashtra dharma and national culture. He was a popular mass leader. We were guided and motivated by him. His life was devoted to the service of the poor and the nation. We have to move forward with his ideals and resolutions. He will be remembered by generations for his important contribution to the country and the society,” he added.

Union minister Amit Shah termed the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart as a “big loss” for the party. “With the death of Kalyan Singhji, the BJP has lost a stalwart. It is a big loss for the party. The void created by his death is difficult to fill for a long time,” Shah, who arrived at PWD Guest House at Atrauli in Aligarh to pay his tributes to the deceased leader, said.

The mortal remains of the former chief minister, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was kept at the guest house till 1 pm to allow his supporters to pay their respects before it was taken to Naora town in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh for cremation.

The deceased leader was cremated with full state honours on the banks of the river Ganga where his son and Etah Lok Sabha MP, Rajveer Singh, lit the pyre at around 4 pm. Rajveer was assisted by his son Sandeep Singh, a minister in the state government and MLA from Atrauli.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, former Union ministers Uma Bharti and Santosh Gangwar, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Maurya were among those present for the cremation.

“We have to follow the standards of ethics and values adopted by him. He never hesitated in giving up power when it came to the Ram Janambhoomi issue,” the chief minister said.