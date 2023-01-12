‘Road Safety Week’: NHAI carries out safety mitigation measures on highway black spots

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has carried out short-term safety mitigation measures on more than 4,000 black spots on highways across the country as the authority observes ‘Road Safety Week’ from January 11-17.

“From 2015-2018, around 4,002 black spots were identified on the national highways under NHAI. Short-term safety mitigation measures have been implemented for all these black spots, and work on the long-term safety mitigation measures have been completed on 2,704 black spots,” the road transport and highways ministry said in a release.

The ministry noted that safety mitigation measures on around 716 black spots were implemented in FY 2021-22. Out of the 4,002 black spots, 1,298 are under various stages of implementation for long-term safety mitigation measures.

NHAI has also deputed a road safety officer at each regional office to monitor the works.

“To strengthen road safety, all NHAI regional officers have been asked to develop five stretches of ‘Model Safe Road’ of at least 15-km length along with five ‘Model Safe Construction Zones’. Ten such best safety compliance stretches/construction zones will be evaluated and recognised to serve as demonstration stretches for further replication,” the ministry added.

