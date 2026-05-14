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Roche launches subcutaneous lung cancer immunotherapy, cuts delivery time to 7 min

Roche launched Tecentriq SC in India, reducing lung cancer immunotherapy delivery time from hours to just seven minutes.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:53 pm IST
By Rhythma Kaul
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Pharma major Roche on Thursday announced the launch of the immunotherapy drug Tecentriq that can, for the first time, be administered subcutaneously, reducing drug delivery time to seven minutes compared to conventional intravenous infusions, which take at least a couple of hours.

Roche introduced subcutaneous Tecentriq in India, a breakthrough immunotherapy that cuts cancer treatment time by 80%. (iStock/ Representative photo)

“By reducing treatment administration time to approximately seven minutes, Tecentriq SC is a breakthrough innovation that has the potential to dramatically improve the cancer treatment experience of patients — reducing treatment time by 80%,” Roche India said in a statement.

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in India, with about 80,000 cases diagnosed annually.

Doctors say immunotherapy has been a game changer in cancer treatment, and a drug that can be delivered subcutaneously makes treatment more comfortable for cancer patients.

“We have been using the drug in our hospital for some time. It has proved to be a great mental relief for patients. Also, cancer patients can be so frail at times that finding a vein can be a task. Subcutaneous delivery reduces pain, which is important in cancer patients,” director and head of medical oncology at Medanta Noida and Defence Colony Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit said.

The company, however, said it has patient support programmes that can bring down the cost significantly.

“We have the Blue Tree programme that supports the cost of treatment, and we hear that in CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) also the subcutaneous version is being added, so it will bring down the overall cost significantly. Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) support is also being offered to patients,” chief communications officer at Roche, Rajan S, said.

According to doctors, nearly 15% of their patients can afford treatment without support, and with support, the patient volume goes up to about 40%.

In addition, not all lung cancer patients are eligible for treatment; about 50% of diagnosed patients could be fit for the therapy.

“Those with the PD-L1 marker have shown good results and are ideal candidates for the therapy. The price will eventually come down in the long run, as we have seen with other drugs when demand increases,” Dr Rauthan added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

immunotherapy lung cancer
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