Rohini, RK Puram, Vivek Vihar among 10 most polluted areas in Delhi-NCR

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 391 on Friday, nearing the 400 mark and placing the city in the 'very poor' category, as per the update at 12 pm on the HT Pollution Dashboard, which tracks the average readings from all monitoring stations reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A man cycles along Kartavya Path, amid deteriorating air quality in New Delhi. (ANI)

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The CPCB calculates the hourly AQI for each monitoring station using a running average of readings from the previous 24 hours. An analysis of the data by the HT Pollution Dashboard showed that 31 monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality, while 28 were in the 'very poor' category.

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The 10 Delhi monitoring stations that recorded the highest AQI readings in the latest update were:

Rohini - 474 Punjabi Bagh - 465 Jahangirpuri - 458 DTU - 454 RK Puram - 450 Mundka - 446 Vivek Vihar - 438 Sonia Vihar - 436 Bawana - 435 Alipur - 434

Deep Dive Which Delhi areas recorded the highest AQI readings in the latest update? Rohini recorded the highest AQI at 474, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 465 and Jahangirpuri at 458. RK Puram and Vivek Vihar also featured among the 10 highest-reading stations. How does the CPCB calculate AQI readings for Delhi monitoring stations? The CPCB calculates each station’s hourly AQI using a running average of readings from the previous 24 hours. A station’s data count towards the daily AQI only when at least three pollutants meet the required reading thresholds. Why did the Supreme Court flag vehicle emissions as a major cause of Delhi-NCR air pollution? The court pointed to the large number of vehicles and heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in Delhi-NCR. It called for immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to reduce pollution.

Check the air at your nearest station, hour by hour, on the HT Pollution Dashboard at hindustantimes.com/breathe.

Supreme Court on Delhi's pollution crisis

The top court on Friday flagged vehicle emissions as a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. It called for immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to reduce pollution levels.

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{{^usCountry}} During a hearing in a suo motu case concerning the rules and measures to tackle air pollution, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also expressed concern over heavy "bumper-to-bumper" traffic across Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a hearing in a suo motu case concerning the rules and measures to tackle air pollution, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also expressed concern over heavy "bumper-to-bumper" traffic across Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

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"We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400," the CJI said.

The bench also flagged the large number of vehicles on roads connecting Delhi to neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

"Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem," the CJI said.

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With inputs from agencies