Roopa Ganguly’s son granted bail

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:51 IST

Akash Mukhopadhyay, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly, was granted bail by Alipore court on Saturday in a road accident case on August 15, when he rammed his sedan against the wall of a club in Golf Garden area of south Kolkata.

The court granted bail to Akash, 20, a surety bond of Rs. 1,000, denying the prosecution’s plea to extend his police custody to which he was remanded on Friday following his arrest the previous night. “Apart from the bond, the court also directed that Mukhopadhyay cannot go out of the Jadavpur police station area. He also has to meet the investigators twice a week,” said an associate of the MP. No casualty was reported, police said, adding the blood reports of the BJP MP’s son revealed he was not driving under the influence of liquor.

The court on Saturday accepted his bail plea.

BJP Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the local Trinamool Congress councillor was trying to make a political issue out of the accident

