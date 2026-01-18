Row as MP Congress MLA links rape to ‘beauty’, cites ‘reward’ in scriptures

“In India, most rapes are committed against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Most Backward Classes. The theory of rape is that if any man, regardless of their mental state, sees a beautiful woman while walking down the street, their brain might become disturbed, and a rape could occur. Are there exceptionally beautiful women among the tribals or Scheduled Castes? Are there such beautiful women among the Most Backward Classes? Why does rape happen? Because their religious texts contain such instructions,” the Congress MLA from Bhander said in an interview to a media outlet, a video of which was widely circulated online on Saturday.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has stirred a massive controversy by linking sexual violence to “beauty” , and claiming that certain religious scriptures incentivise assault on marginalised women as form of “teerth phal” or “fruit of pilgrimage”.

HT could not verify the authenticity of these statements.

He added: “Whether they are Hindus or not, I have nothing to say about that. But my point is that religious texts state that having sexual relations with women from SC/ST and OBC castes will yield the same reward as going on a pilgrimage.”

However, when the reporter asked him to point out the religious scripture that mentioned this, Baraiya went on to interpret a Sanskrit verse, which he said laid down that having intercourse with women of “certain castes” yields “teerth phal” or “fruit of pilgrimage”.

“Now if he cannot go on a pilgrimage, what option was given while sitting at home? That by having intercourse with their women, one gets that fruit? Then what will he do? In darkness, he will try to catch someone. One person can never rape a woman. If she does not consent, he will not do it,” he claimed.

The remarks have since triggered a massive controversy with chief minister Mohan Yadav strongly condemning Baraiya. “By making such venomous statements, Baraiya is trying to spread social hatred in society. Now Rahul Gandhi, who is in Madhya Pradesh, should take action against him. It will be good to see whether Rahul Gandhi has respect for other castes too,” he said.

Congress MP president Jitu Patwari said distanced the party from the remarks, saying: “The Congress Party does not agree with such statements. He has been asked for clarification in this regard.”