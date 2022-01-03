Row erupts over move to free temples from Karnataka govt’s control

The BJP has hit back at the Congress after its president opposed the Karnataka government’s move to bring in a law to free temples from the state’s control. BJP national general secretary and former minister CT Ravi told reporters on Sunday that the Congress does not have the mindset to address issues pertaining to the majority community.

Ravi said the Britishers in India took over the temples not because of the respect they had for the Gods, but for the income the temples generated, and the BJP is bringing a law to remove this practice. “It is a matter of faith, and it is given by devotees with the same in mind. The government doesn’t have to run on this donation money, it is the property of society. That money should be used for developing temples and social work. There is no need for this money to run the government,” he said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government plans to introduce a new bill to free temples and Hindus religious institutions in the state from government control. “Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session, a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations,” Bommai said.

Responding to this announcement, DK Shivakumar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Saturday said that Congress is opposed to freeing temples from state control. “The state’s temples belong to the people. The BJP government in the state has decided to transfer this public property to the workers of the BJP and members of the Sangh Parivar. This is an anti-Hindu move and the people of the state, as well as Gods, would not forgive them. This is a huge blunder. Congress is not anti-Hindu; it is the BJP which is really against the interests of the Hindus.”

“The government is planning to overturn the policy that has been in place for a long time. Apart from a few temples and mutts, the remainder comes under the control of the government. People contribute crores to these temples which have accrued over hundreds of years. The BJP is making plans to distribute these funds to their workers,” he added.

There are 180,000 temples in Karnataka, among which 35,500 come under the Muzarai department. As per the records of the Muzarai department, there are 207 ‘A’ grade temples that get an annual income of more than ₹25 lakh, 139 ‘B’ grade temples that have an income between ₹5 lakh and ₹24.99 lakh. These ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade temples are required to submit accounts annually, as mandated by the law. Only four temples in the state -- Chamundeshwari temple of Mysuru, Yediyur Siddalingeshwara temple, Ghati Subramanya temple and Banashankari temple of Bengaluru -- are submitting audit reports every year.