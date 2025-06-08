Row over Bengaluru stampede intensifies after complaint against CM Siddaramaiah filed with governor

Bengaluru: A formal complaint was submitted to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday against chief minister Siddaramaiah over alleged negligence leading to the June 4 stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives, even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its attack on the Congress leadership in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference following the stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s victory celebrations, in Bengaluru (ANI Grab )

In his complaint to the governor, Girish Kumar, a resident of Kottigepalya in Bengaluru, alleged that the chief minister had personally invited the public to participate in the celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory without ensuring adequate safety arrangements.

The complaint also questioned the state government’s decision to host a grand reception for a private cricket franchise like RCB, claiming that IPL is a commercial venture driven by profit motives rather than national pride. “Players are bought by franchises and play for money, not for the country or the state,” the letter alleged, pointing out that such celebrations were not extended to national heroes such as soldiers or Olympic athletes.

The complainant also criticised deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for receiving the RCB team at the airport, calling it excessive and unwarranted. He alleged that the government failed in its duty to protect citizens and demanded that those responsible for the mismanagement be held accountable.

The stampede on June 4 evening occurred in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s maiden IPL victory celebrations. At least 11 people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the one-man inquiry commission constituted by the state government under retired high court judge John Michael Cunha to inquire into the stampede, has been asked to identify the persons responsible for the omissions or deficiencies that led to this incident.

A political slugfest over the incident continued, with senior BJP leader and Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje alleging that CM Siddaramiah and his deputy Shivakumar have “blood on their hands”, holding them directly responsible for the stampede and demanded their resignation. “The parents who have lost their children are cursing. They (CM and DCM) are trying to wash the blood on their hands and wipe it on police officers,” Karandlaje alleged.

Taking to social media, CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday said, “I have ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium from ₹10 lakh each to ₹25 lakh.”

The increased compensation announcement comes even as victims’ family alleged that no one has visited them so far. “We are a very poor family... It has been three days since my son died, but not a single official has visited our home. We have received no help from the government either,” Mariyamma, mother of Shiva Linga, who died in the stampede, told reporters.

Separately, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)president Raghuram Bhat on Saturday said the resignation of A Shankar and ES Jairam, secretary and treasurer of the governing body, was accepted in an emergency meeting but ruled out dissolving the rest of the managing committee. The emergency meeting was convened after the two senior officials stepped down from their respective roles through a letter to the KSCA president, taking moral responsibility for the stampede .

