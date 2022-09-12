Row over Congress post on RSS; BJP says party is ‘promoting violence’

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday accused the Congress of “promoting violence” after the latter shared a social media post featuring a pair of burning khaki shorts.

The khaki shorts were a part of the RSS uniform (members now wear khaki trousers)

The Congress also came under fire from the CPI(M) for spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh during its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the party, the main rival of the Congress in the state, adding that it was a “strange way to fight BJP-RSS”.

As the Congress’ nationwide protest march headed by its former President Rahul Gandhi entered its sixth day, the party took a swipe at the BJP-RSS with a photo of the burning khaki shorts. “Free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. 145 days more to go (of the yatra),” the party’s official handle tweeted.

Taking note of the post, RSS’s Sah Sarkaryawah (joint general secretary) Manmohan Vaidya told reporters in Raipur: “They (Congress) want to connect people to hatred. They have harboured hatred for us for a long time now. Their father and grandfather tried to stop the RSS but the RSS kept growing as we continued to get support from people.”

The BJP also lashed out at the Congress for “promoting violence” and termed their march, which began from Kanyakumari last Wednesday and reached Kerala on Sunday, “Bharat Todo Yatra”.

The Congress’s post was a signal to “terrorists” in the southern state to target BJP-RSS functionaries, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged.

Patra demanded that the post be taken down immediately. There is no place for violence in India’s constitutional scheme of things, he said.

The BJP leader also referred to the situation in Punjab in the 1980s and anti-Sikh riots and alleged the Congress “has an old association with fire”.

The BJP’s fresh round of attacks on the opposition party came two days after Union home minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to study Indian history. Shah also alleged the Congress leader was trying to “unite” the country after claiming India is not a nation, referring to one of Gandhi’s parliamentary speeches.

Hitting back, the Congress alleged the BJP was “jealous” over the “success” of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Why do those who talk of Congress-mukt Bharat have trouble with burning effigies? And why are they asking us for answers?” Congress’s communications chief Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Why are the people burning the country so upset when they are shown the photo of a knicker burning? The fact is that those who opposed the ‘Quit India Movement’ are jealous of the success of #BharatJodoYatra today. Because India will be united and their hate shop will be closed,” he added.

The Congress also derided the CPI(M) as the “A team” of the BJP in Kerala.

“Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi,” Ramesh tweeted.

He also reminded that opposition unity is not possible without a strong Congress.

“Opposition unity can only happen when Congress gets stronger. Our allies must also understand this. This Bharat Yatra is to strengthen the Congress. We are happy that all parties are looking at what the Congress is doing,” Ramesh said.

States which are not covered under the nationwide march will witness a supplementary rally of 100 kms, a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity. “Uttar Pradesh will be extensively covered in the second yatra,” the leader said. Other states that are not covered include West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Gujarat.

